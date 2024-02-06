Walmart invites applications for Open Call

Open Call pitch competition is underway with Walmart accepting applications through Friday, Aug. 18.
For a 10th year, Walmart is submitting an "open call" to entrepreneurs to interest the retailer in their shelf-ready products that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S.
If accepted, such products are to be sold in Walmart, Sam's Club stores or online.
Applications may be submitted at https://engage.walmart-jump.com/open-call-2023.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.