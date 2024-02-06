All sections
BusinessJanuary 3, 2022

WalletHub recognizes the Show Me State as 29th most charitable

Missouri is the 29th most charitable state overall in the U.S., ranking 20th in terms of financial giving and 32nd in terms of volunteering and service, according to WalletHub. America's most philanthropic state, according to 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, is Utah, with New Mexico ranking last at 50th...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Missouri is the 29th most charitable state overall in the U.S., ranking 20th in terms of financial giving and 32nd in terms of volunteering and service, according to WalletHub.

America's most philanthropic state, according to 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, is Utah, with New Mexico ranking last at 50th.

The data is from 2020, the most recent year available.

The latest World Giving Index shows the United States has dropped to 19th place among the most generous countries after years at the top of the list.

U.S. donors still gave more than $471 billion to charity in 2020, with 69% of the funds coming directly from individuals, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.



Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

