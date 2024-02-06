Walker named to Regions Bank territory including Southeast Missouri

Regions Bank has named Rudy Walker as consumer banking executive for the company's Mid-South territory, an area encompassing 130 locations in six states — including branches in Cape Girardeau, Dexter, Jackson, Perryville, Scott City and Sikeston, Missouri.
