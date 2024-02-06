Wal-Mart works to close gap between itself and Amazon

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Even after an online spending spree, it may be hard for Wal-Mart to escape the Amazon in the room.

Wal-Mart's acquisition of Jet.com and brands that appeal to younger shoppers gave it an e-commerce boost as it works to close the gap between itself and the online leader.

The world's largest retailer is betting on essentials such as fresh produce and has adjusted its shipping strategy to compete better with Amazon's Prime program.

But Amazon keeps innovating too, implementing new technology and trying to make shopping more convenient.

Marc Lore, a co-founder of Jet.com who is head of Wal-Mart's U.S. online operations, said he's confident about the company's momentum, and there's plenty of room for it to thrive.

People walk past an Amazon Go store, currently open only to Amazon employees, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson ~ Associated Press

"I can tell you we are happy with the moves we are making, and we are happy with the results," Lore said at the Jet headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey. "It's about moving fast. It's about innovating. And it's a very big market."

He noted e-commerce sales industrywide are still growing 15 percent per year.

Lore led Wal-Mart's acquisitions of specialty online retailers such as ModCloth, Moosejaw and ShoeBuy.com and said he's looking at companies that have expertise in categories where Wal-Mart wants to grow faster.

There are signs that things are starting to click for Wal-Mart.

Sales at Walmart.com rose 63 percent in the first quarter, up from 29 percent growth in the previous quarter and marking its fourth straight quarter of increases.

Despite its acquisitions, Wal-Mart said a majority of the increase was through Walmart.com and was fueled by changes in its shipping strategy and a discount for shoppers who pick up their online orders.

Walmart.com offers 50 million products, including those from third-party sellers, up from 10 million a year ago.

In comparison, Amazon has hundreds of millions of products.

David Spitz, CEO of e-commerce technology company ChannelAdvisor, said for some shoppers, it has become ingrained they start and finish their shopping at Amazon, and the Prime program reinforces that. He said Wal-Mart wasn't putting a sufficient emphasis on keeping up.

"If anything, the gap was widening," Spitz said. "Jet.com was intended to be a jolt. Wal-Mart is clearly being more aggressive. There is a sense of urgency, but whether that is enough is the multibillion-dollar question."

Amazon accounted for 33 percent of U.S. online sales last year, according to the research firm Euromonitor.

Wal-Mart moved into second place ahead of eBay, with 7.8 percent.

Greg Melich, an analyst at research firm Evercore, estimates Amazon customers spend an average of $800 annually on the site, and members of its $99-a-year Prime program spend on average 2.7 times more than others.