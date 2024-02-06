Wal-Mart to acquire online men's clothing retailer Bonobos

NEW YORK -- Wal-Mart is buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million in cash, showing its appetite for hip clothing brands shows no sign of abating as it looks for ways to gain on Amazon.

It's a sign of the aggressive direction Wal-Mart is taking since buying Jet.com last year and keeping that company's founder as head of its online division.

Wal-Mart since has bought clothing seller ModCloth, footwear retailer ShoeBuy.com and outdoor-gear seller Moosejaw as it focuses on brands appealing to younger shoppers.

Bonobos, which began out selling pants online, caters to male shoppers looking for help putting together a wardrobe.

Targeting Bonobos is a good move for Wal-Mart as it tries to compete with Amazon, which has been expanding its clothing business quickly, internet consultant Sucharita Mulpuru-Kodal said.

"If you roll up enough of these online startups, you create a meaningful share" of business, she said.

She noted Wal-Mart can learn from these millennial customers.

While Wal-Mart keeps trying to compete against Amazon by pushing harder into online, Amazon announced a bold move into brick-and-mortar stores Friday by saying it would buy Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion.

The Bonobos deal, announced Friday, is expected to close at the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter of this fiscal year. Bonobos CEO and founder Andy Dunn will report to Marc Lore, the CEO of Wal-Mart's U.S. online operations.