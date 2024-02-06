Vivian Crites joins Saint Francis

Vivian J. Crites, FNP-C, has joined Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff as a nurse practitioner.
A specialist in family medicine, she is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville and a master's from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky.
