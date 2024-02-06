Vivek Malek resigns SEMO role

Vivek Malek, the newly appointed state treasurer, has resigned his role on Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors.
Malek, a 45-year old immigration lawyer from Wildwood, Missouri, was named to his current post as the state's chief financial officer Dec. 20 by Gov. Mike Parson.
Once Parson names Malek's successor to SEMO's governing body, the choice must be confirmed by an affirmative vote of the state Senate.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.