BusinessJanuary 23, 2023

Vivek Malek becomes Missouri state treasurer

Vivek Malek, an immigration attorney who most recently served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors, took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 18, and became Missouri's 48th state treasurer. Malek succeeds Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected in November as state auditor...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Vivek Malek, the new state treasurer of Missouri, left, is greeted by Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after taking his oath of office in Jefferson City. Seated immediately to Malek's left is Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. of Cape Girardeau, who administered the oath-taking ceremony. Malek has most recently served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors.
Vivek Malek, the new state treasurer of Missouri, left, is greeted by Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after taking his oath of office in Jefferson City. Seated immediately to Malek's left is Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. of Cape Girardeau, who administered the oath-taking ceremony. Malek has most recently served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Vivek Malek, an immigration attorney who most recently served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors, took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 18, and became Missouri's 48th state treasurer.

Malek succeeds Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected in November as state auditor.

In a Facebook post following Malek's inauguration, Gov. Mike Parson said Malek's "story is inspiring proof the American dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians."

Additionally, Parson praised Malek's personal journey in the United States.

"When Vivek came to this country with just $300 in his pocket, he didn't look for handouts or make excuses. He worked hard, completed his education and now owns and operates a successful legal practice [helping] others achieve their own American dream," he said.

Malek, who began practicing law in the Show Me State in 2006, was born and reared in India. He received a Master of Business Administration from SEMO before completing his legal education.

