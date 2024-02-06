Vivek Malek becomes Missouri state treasurer

Vivek Malek, an immigration attorney who most recently served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors, took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 18, and became Missouri's 48th state treasurer.

Malek succeeds Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected in November as state auditor.

In a Facebook post following Malek's inauguration, Gov. Mike Parson said Malek's "story is inspiring proof the American dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians."