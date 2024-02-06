Virtual school options urged in Jefferson City

During National School Choice Week, Jan. 23 through 29, some Missouri students and parents visited Missouri lawmakers at the state Capitol to advocate for alternative learning options, in light of the current omicron variant of COVID-19.

Ade Pius of Jefferson City told reporters an online learning model works best for her hearing-challenged son, who said teachers keep virtual students on task.

"There's a whole schedule for the day starting at about 8:30 and running straight through until at least two o'clock where they're on a live session with a teacher. They're not working through a module on their own," Pius said.