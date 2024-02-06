All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 29, 2024

Vietnamese restaurant among business applications

A new restaurant highlights the business license applications that have recently been submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. n Cape Girardeans Kha Tran, Bony Pham and Viet Tran applied to open Urban Kitchen & Bar, a Vietnamese and southeast Asian-style restaurant, at 20 N. Spanish St. The owners also own Mana Tea and Deluxe Nails. The location previously housed Italian restaurant Bella Italia...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Urban Kitchen & Bar, a new southeast Asian-inspired restaurant, is among several upcoming businesses whose owners applied for licenses in the last few weeks.
Urban Kitchen & Bar, a new southeast Asian-inspired restaurant, is among several upcoming businesses whose owners applied for licenses in the last few weeks.Christopher Borro

A new restaurant highlights the business license applications that have recently been submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Cape Girardeans Kha Tran, Bony Pham and Viet Tran applied to open Urban Kitchen & Bar, a Vietnamese and southeast Asian-style restaurant, at 20 N. Spanish St. The owners also own Mana Tea and Deluxe Nails. The location previously housed Italian restaurant Bella Italia.
  • Rina Patel-Jerls of Cape Girardeau, owner of the Green4Cure dispensary in the city, applied to open Alpha Chiropractic, which would offer chiropractic services. This business at 1131 N. Kingshighway would help patients with pain and wellness care. It would open Friday, March 29.
  • Oscar Chahin Trueba of Cape Girardeau applied for Luxury Clean dry cleaners at 601 N. Kingshighway to open Friday, March 1. It would offer dry cleaning and alteration services.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
BusinessNov. 12
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
Sponsored: SEEDS conference highlights the future of jobs and entrepreneurship in the digital age
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: SEEDS conference highlights the future of jobs and entrepreneurship in the digital age
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
BusinessNov. 11
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
BusinessNov. 11
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy