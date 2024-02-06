Veteran banker Leslie Brooks joins MRV Banks

Leslie Brooks has joined the personal banking team of MRV Banks' Cape Girardeau operations.
According to a news release, Brooks has 16 years of industry experience, having worked previously for Alliance Bank and Bank of America.
