Jackson High School alumna Lauren Law Oschman is not a medical doctor nor does she play one on TV.

As a daughter of Southeast- HEALTH cardiologist David A. Law and Laura Law, a former pediatric nurse, Oschman is nonetheless putting her lifelong exposure to the medical community to use as CEO of Nashville, Tennessee-based Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors.

Vestia, launched in January 2018, is a financial advising firm specializing in serving physicians.

Katie Lorberg

Late last month, Katie Lorberg, a fellow JHS graduate and former employee of The Bank of Missouri, joined Vestia as its new Cape Girardeau adviser.

Q&A with Lauren Oschman

Where did the idea come from to laser-focus on physicians for your business model?

Submitted

Coming out of Vanderbilt University, I started with a St. Louis firm which already had a physician niche. It was there that I met the four people who became co-founders with me of Vestia. We had a business decision to make. We could have cast a wider net and potentially have had more opportunities for clients. What we ended up deciding is we collectively had 150 years of experience working with physicians, which we felt was nearly unmatched in our industry. Because we had the ability to impact that specific group of professionals, why not put all of our resources and efforts to work in that area? Obviously, I have a personal connection to physicians. The work is often such a grind, and physicians and families give so much selflessly that I had natural affinity for helping that group. We've seen incredible success with Vestia because every decision we make goes back to helping us serve physicians better. We coordinate with attorneys on solid asset protection planning. We work with accountants on tax strategy because physicians pay a lot in taxes. Physicians have some common opportunities to minimize tax exposure. We have a negotiator on our team who helps physicians with hospital contracts. Vestia has access to benchmarking data points that help with bargaining leverage. All of this is in service to help medical doctors optimize what they make for the time they give. We're well versed in adding value because that's all we do. And this service, I think, really resonates with the medical community.

How would you compare what Vestia does to another profession?

We're like sports agents. Professional athletes don't negotiate without agents. We work with younger physicians coming out of training, those taking their first job. They may see six figures on a contract and think, "Where do I sign?" But they may have little idea if the expectation for their output is consistent with what they're going to be making. That's where Vestia comes in and says to the new physician, "With this type of productivity expectation, you should expect a certain level of compensation. Let's see if we can move the needle in that direction." We can advise them on strategy if they want to handle their own negotiation or we can run it for them as their agents.