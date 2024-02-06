Venku offers ultimate experiences for outdoor adventures

Venku, an Airbnb-type service for people looking for outdoor experiences, was recently awarded $50,000 from Codefi's 1ST50K.

In contrast to the other three winners of this year's competition, Murielle Gaither, founder and chief executive officer, is from Cape Girardeau. Her father, John Wyman, is her business partner and chief operations officer.

Venku can connect users with a helicopter hog hunt in San Angelo, Texas. Submitted

Venku, which means "outdoor" in Czech, is a growing marketplace to discover and book outdoor experiences. The online platform connects outdoor enthusiasts with on-the-ground experiences. Whether it's fishing, hiking, hunting or exploring, Venku, which launched in 2019, aims to improve access to the outdoors by allowing people across the country to connect with expert hosts eager to take them on their next adventure.

"I never thought I'd see myself in this role, but now realize how many experiences in my life prepared me for it," Gaither said. "I grew up in an entrepreneurial family — my mom and dad were in the restaurant industry, and I spent most of my early years working alongside them as they built their portfolio of restaurants and commercial real estate."

After having her second child in 2017, Gaither left the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and the business idea for Venku began taking shape through her reflecting on time spent at the family's farm in central Missouri and exploring different ways to sustain the property for years to come. Out of family discussions, Gaither and Wyman recognized one of the things they enjoyed was hiking and fishing.

Venku can connect users with shell and shark tooth hunting in Charleston, South Carolina. Submitted

"My dad was pretty fascinated with how Airbnb was growing at that point and the model that they were using," she said. "And so, he thought, 'Well, let's do that but for private land.'"

After much research and realizing there wasn't anything like this on the internet, they embarked on a path to build Venku.

"It took years of customer discovery and market research," Gaither said. "Building out the tech was a several year process, and it's still not done because, as with anything, going back to my Arts Council days, any artist will tell you that they're never happy with their work until it's perfect. And it's never perfect."

Venku previously had an office at a tech incubator in St. Louis, with Gaither and Wyman splitting time between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau. Today, the company is based entirely out of Cape Girardeau.

Time spent in St. Louis, Gaither said, made her appreciate what Cape Girardeau has to offer.

Venku can connect users with a guided fishing trip in King Salmon, Alaska. Submitted

"We tapped into a lot of communities in St. Louis which opened our eyes to what help is available out there, and the benefit of having the community around you — community of other founders and entrepreneurs. I'm extremely pleased to say that we found all that and more in Cape," she said.