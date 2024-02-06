Van Buren's The Landing expected to reopen in early April

VAN BUREN, Mo. — The Landing is finishing construction on its rebuilt Rose Cliff Lodge next month. After more than a year of rebuilding, co-owner and family patriarch Tom Bedell expects the new and improved lodge to open in the first or second week of April.

The hotel was destroyed by a fire in September 2021. The Bedell family said it is excited to begin the next chapter of its family business, which is both a local landmark and a source of tourism revenue in the community.

“It feels great. It was a very challenging project,” Tom Bedell said. “Due to the timing of the fire and the need to get the business up and running, we were forced into a period of very high pricing of building materials. Also, supply-chain issues caused several delays. We were hoping to be completed late last fall, but we feel fortunate to be opening this spring.

“We are grateful to have the construction behind us and look forward to The Landing getting back to serving our past and future customers.”

The Rose Cliff Lodge is “about 90% complete,” Bedell continued, and will also house The Landing’s offices, floating headquarters and store.

“Hopefully, we will be open the first week in April or mid-April, as far as the new river store and this riverfront building,” he said.