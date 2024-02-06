All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 20, 2023

Van Buren's The Landing expected to reopen in early April

VAN BUREN, Mo. — The Landing is finishing construction on its rebuilt Rose Cliff Lodge next month. After more than a year of rebuilding, co-owner and family patriarch Tom Bedell expects the new and improved lodge to open in the first or second week of April...

Samantha Tucker
The rebuilt Rose Cliff Lodge at The Landing is almost completed, more than a year after its predecessor burned down.
The rebuilt Rose Cliff Lodge at The Landing is almost completed, more than a year after its predecessor burned down.Submitted

VAN BUREN, Mo. — The Landing is finishing construction on its rebuilt Rose Cliff Lodge next month. After more than a year of rebuilding, co-owner and family patriarch Tom Bedell expects the new and improved lodge to open in the first or second week of April.

The hotel was destroyed by a fire in September 2021. The Bedell family said it is excited to begin the next chapter of its family business, which is both a local landmark and a source of tourism revenue in the community.

“It feels great. It was a very challenging project,” Tom Bedell said. “Due to the timing of the fire and the need to get the business up and running, we were forced into a period of very high pricing of building materials. Also, supply-chain issues caused several delays. We were hoping to be completed late last fall, but we feel fortunate to be opening this spring.

“We are grateful to have the construction behind us and look forward to The Landing getting back to serving our past and future customers.”

The Rose Cliff Lodge is “about 90% complete,” Bedell continued, and will also house The Landing’s offices, floating headquarters and store.

“Hopefully, we will be open the first week in April or mid-April, as far as the new river store and this riverfront building,” he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Landing’s new store is three to four times as large as the original, he added.

The Landing remained open last year during rebuilding. To add to the rooms in the River Centre Lodge, the new 18-room Moonshadow Lodge was constructed, from which they also ran their floating and retail operations. Despite “operating on a shoestring” and fitting everything in a converted lodge room, Bedell said the business made it through. They look forward to moving into the new space, though.

“We got our floating (season) completed, had a good floating year. But this is obviously going to be much more convenient for us up here, and we’re certainly glad to get here,” he said.

There are a total of 31 new rooms in the Moonshadow and Rose Cliff lodges, including eight additional Rose Cliff rooms set for completion in mid-April. This block of rooms will occupy space originally reserved for the Blue Heron restaurant, which was freed up when Blue Heron’s temporary home in the River Centre Lodge became permanent by popular demand.

Bedell explained the new Rose Cliff is shaping up to be bigger and better than its predecessor, with updated amenities and more deck space.

“We’ve really dressed the rooms up, and we’ve expanded our deck out front of the rooms from 8 feet to 10 feet — it makes a lot of difference,” he said. “And then we’ve got some auxiliary decks that people can use that really are right on top of the river, so to speak. They’re really got good view areas.”

For more information on The Landing, visit www.thelandingcurrentriver.com or call (573) 323-8156.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy