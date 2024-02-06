VA facility schedules listening session

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will conduct a virtual listening session from 2:30 until 4 p.m. Thursday to hear from veterans and the communities served by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The session is one of 50 virtual stakeholder meetings the VA has scheduled through June to hear from veterans about how to design a health care system of the future and create services for veterans in a way that reinforces the VA's role as a health care provider.
Feedback gathered during this and other listening sessions will be used to develop recommendations the VA will submit early next year to the government's Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. The commission will, in turn, conduct public hearings as part of its review of the VA's recommendations before submitting its recommendations to President Joe Biden and Congress for review and approval in 2023.
To register for Thursday's listening session, visit www.va.gov/healthpolicyplanning/listening.asp.
