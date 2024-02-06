VA facility schedules listening session

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will conduct a virtual listening session from 2:30 until 4 p.m. Thursday to hear from veterans and the communities served by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The session is one of 50 virtual stakeholder meetings the VA has scheduled through June to hear from veterans about how to design a health care system of the future and create services for veterans in a way that reinforces the VA's role as a health care provider.