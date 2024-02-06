UWSEMO’s United We Work aided with $75,000 federal grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday, April 19, awarded the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA), in partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau and United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) with a $75,000 grant to aid UWSEMO’s United We Work transportation program.
Funding will begin in July. Cape Girardeau is one of 52 communities in 35 states to receive the grant.
“We are thrilled to be one of the organizations receiving these funds,” CTA executive director Ginny Smith said in a news release. “We are excited about the possibilities this grant brings to our organization and those we serve.
United We Work provides free and later reduced price transportation to entry-level employees. Grant funding will provide technical tools and build organizational capacity within the program.
It also provides resources to compete for additional federal aid.
According to the Department of Transportation, the grant program provides two years of no-cost technical assistance to under-resourced communities to help them identify and develop transportation projects that achieve economic development, health and accessibility goals.
