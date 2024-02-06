USPS prepares to go all EV

U.S. Postal Service (USPS), in a Feb. 28 statement, said the agency will buy 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations late in 2023 as part of a gradual move to transition to electric vehicles.

Postal officials, who vowed to go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026, also said it will continue to invest for now in its gas-powered fleet, announcing it will purchase 9,250 internal combustion vans this fall from Fiat Chrysler in North America.

Total expenditure for both kinds of vehicles is estimated at more than $1 billion.