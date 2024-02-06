Use tax way up, general revenue sharply down in Cape Girardeau County

Use-tax revenue shot up 85% in Cape Girardeau County in August compared to the same month last year, with $642,825.24 received for county coffers by the state Department of Revenue.
In August 2022, the levy brought in $295,313.25.
Correspondingly, year-to-date figures show the tax on online and out-of-state sales has brought in 20% more compared to January through August 2022 for a total of $2,524,798.20 received.
County Treasurer Roger Hudson said he suspects at least one reason for the healthy jump in use-tax revenue.
"Effective January 1, the state was supposed to start collecting use tax on non-NEXUS vendors and when the department started distributing it to us, it was a huge amount," Hudson said.
The county use tax is dedicated for the county's justice center in Jackson, which opened in 2020.
"You have to remember, August 2022 was the highest monthly figure we've ever seen in the county at $954,025.47," Hudson said. "We don't know how the revenue department processes those funds. There may have been a bunch of carryover, but I'm viewing (last year's one-month increase) as an anomaly not necessarily an indication of a big economic trend."
Year-to-date, thanks to exceptionally strong collection numbers in January and February, county general revenue is up 2.13% from January through August.
