Use tax way up, general revenue sharply down in Cape Girardeau County

Use-tax revenue shot up 85% in Cape Girardeau County in August compared to the same month last year, with $642,825.24 received for county coffers by the state Department of Revenue.

In August 2022, the levy brought in $295,313.25.

Correspondingly, year-to-date figures show the tax on online and out-of-state sales has brought in 20% more compared to January through August 2022 for a total of $2,524,798.20 received.

County Treasurer Roger Hudson said he suspects at least one reason for the healthy jump in use-tax revenue.

"Effective January 1, the state was supposed to start collecting use tax on non-NEXUS vendors and when the department started distributing it to us, it was a huge amount," Hudson said.

The county use tax is dedicated for the county's justice center in Jackson, which opened in 2020.