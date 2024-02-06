Use-tax receipts dropped 14% in May in Cape Girardeau County compared to the same month in 2021 — an indication of slower out-of-state and online sales.
According to figures supplied by the state Department of Revenue to county Treasurer Roger Hudson, May's use-tax collections totaled $271,546.67, compared to $316,027.16 in May 2021.
By contrast, the county's general sales tax brought in $627,285 in May, up 5% from a year ago.
Proposition 1, the road and bridge levy, brought in 9% more than a year ago, totaling $627,285.04.
Law Enforcement sales tax, was up more than 4% compared to 12 months earlier, with $624,109.61 collected.
May's general sales, Proposition 1 and law enforcement taxes represent the lowest amounts collected in each category so far in the first five months of this calendar year.
