Use-tax receipts dropped 14% in May in Cape Girardeau County compared to the same month in 2021 — an indication of slower out-of-state and online sales.

According to figures supplied by the state Department of Revenue to county Treasurer Roger Hudson, May's use-tax collections totaled $271,546.67, compared to $316,027.16 in May 2021.

By contrast, the county's general sales tax brought in $627,285 in May, up 5% from a year ago.