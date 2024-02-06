All sections
BusinessMay 16, 2022
Use-tax receipts in May show year-to-year drop in Cape Girardeau County
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County treasurer Roger Hudson in his office at the county administration building, 1 Barton Square in Jackson. Hudson has released May tax revenue statistics supplied by the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Cape Girardeau County treasurer Roger Hudson in his office at the county administration building, 1 Barton Square in Jackson. Hudson has released May tax revenue statistics supplied by the Missouri Department of Revenue.Jeff Long

Use-tax receipts dropped 14% in May in Cape Girardeau County compared to the same month in 2021 — an indication of slower out-of-state and online sales.

According to figures supplied by the state Department of Revenue to county Treasurer Roger Hudson, May's use-tax collections totaled $271,546.67, compared to $316,027.16 in May 2021.

By contrast, the county's general sales tax brought in $627,285 in May, up 5% from a year ago.

Proposition 1, the road and bridge levy, brought in 9% more than a year ago, totaling $627,285.04.

Law Enforcement sales tax, was up more than 4% compared to 12 months earlier, with $624,109.61 collected.

May's general sales, Proposition 1 and law enforcement taxes represent the lowest amounts collected in each category so far in the first five months of this calendar year.

