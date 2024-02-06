All sections
November 7, 2022

U.S. unemployment rises, jobless claims drop again in Missouri

Unemployment in the U.S. rose two-tenths of 1 percent in October to 3.7%, while adding 261,000 jobs. CNN Business said Friday, Nov. 4, a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve designed to "cool" the economy "has so far had a limited impact on employers' desire to hire workers."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A sign advertises for help Wednesday, June 1, at a restaurant in York Beach, Maine. While the U.S. economy added jobs in October, the nation's unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.
A sign advertises for help Wednesday, June 1, at a restaurant in York Beach, Maine. While the U.S. economy added jobs in October, the nation's unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file

Unemployment in the U.S. rose two-tenths of 1 percent in October to 3.7%, while adding 261,000 jobs.

CNN Business said Friday, Nov. 4, a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve designed to "cool" the economy "has so far had a limited impact on employers' desire to hire workers."

Missouri's unemployment rate is more than a percentage point better, at 2.4% for September, the latest data point available from the state Department of Labor and Industry.

Jobless claims

The state labor department said for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 29, 2,318 claims were made statewide, the second straight week of declines in requests for aid.

Claim figures were considerably higher just a few weeks ago -- with 4,610 requests for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 15, and 5,900 requested for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 1.

Locally

The most recent unemployment data available for Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties show jobless rates of 2.7%, 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively, for August.

