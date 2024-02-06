U.S. unemployment rises, jobless claims drop again in Missouri

Unemployment in the U.S. rose two-tenths of 1 percent in October to 3.7%, while adding 261,000 jobs.

CNN Business said Friday, Nov. 4, a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve designed to "cool" the economy "has so far had a limited impact on employers' desire to hire workers."

Missouri's unemployment rate is more than a percentage point better, at 2.4% for September, the latest data point available from the state Department of Labor and Industry.