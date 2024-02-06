U.S. unemployment rises, jobless claims drop again in Missouri

Unemployment in the U.S. rose two-tenths of 1 percent in October to 3.7%, while adding 261,000 jobs.
CNN Business said Friday, Nov. 4, a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve designed to "cool" the economy "has so far had a limited impact on employers' desire to hire workers."
Missouri's unemployment rate is more than a percentage point better, at 2.4% for September, the latest data point available from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
The state labor department said for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 29, 2,318 claims were made statewide, the second straight week of declines in requests for aid.
Claim figures were considerably higher just a few weeks ago -- with 4,610 requests for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 15, and 5,900 requested for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 1.
The most recent unemployment data available for Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties show jobless rates of 2.7%, 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively, for August.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.