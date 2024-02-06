All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessAugust 14, 2023

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt on inflation

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, says Federal Reserve Board officials should stop raising interest rates to get the nation down to a 2% inflation rate, the long-desired goal of Fed chairman Jerome Powell. In a visit to Southeast Missourian offices last week, the freshman legislator said the way to address consumer prices is not through continued Fed action...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt talks with Southeast Missourian business editor Jeff Long on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Cape Girardeau. Schmitt discussed the actions of the Federal Reserve Board aimed at arresting inflation.
U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt talks with Southeast Missourian business editor Jeff Long on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Cape Girardeau. Schmitt discussed the actions of the Federal Reserve Board aimed at arresting inflation.Megan Burke

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, says Federal Reserve Board officials should stop raising interest rates to get the nation down to a 2% inflation rate, the long-desired goal of Fed chairman Jerome Powell.

In a visit to Southeast Missourian offices last week, the freshman legislator said the way to address consumer prices is not through continued Fed action.

"Inflation has been created by two things: the Biden Administration's war on domestic energy production and runaway (federal spending," said Schmitt, 48.

"Here's the problem: People buying homes now are paying twice as much in mortgage payments for an average home than if they had purchased that residence five years ago. These decisions are all working against middle-class and working families in this state. Bottom line is we've got to unleash domestic energy production and control spending. That's the way to address inflation, not on the back end with the Fed."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Of note

The latest Consumer Price Index, a measure of goods and services prices across the U.S., shows inflation ticked up to 3.2% in July from June's 3% level.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile food and energy categories, ticked down a tenth of a percentage point last month to 4.7%.

"My God, that's incredible. There's absolutely no question core inflation has turned the corner faster than anticipated," former Federal Reserve governor Laurence Meyer told MSN News.

Federal Reserve officials meet again in September amid speculation the board may pass on another rate hike.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy