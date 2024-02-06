U.S. News & World Report announces SEMO State's 2022 rankings

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Southeast Missouri State University in multiple categories in its 2022 rankings of the nation's best colleges released earlier this month.
Southeast was recognized in five "overall university" categories and four "program-specific" areas. The school was compared to other colleges and universities in a 12-state Midwest region.
For the purposes of U.S. News & World Report's rankings, the Midwest includes the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The most notable of Southeast's rankings was a tie for 16th with the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg in the category of "Top Public Schools" among 52 Midwestern regional universities that achieved a ranking in the annual study. Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, ranked No. 1 in that category.
Other Southeast rankings in the 2022 report included:
The four academic programs U.S. News & World Report recognized at Southeast were undergraduate programs in business, engineering, computer science and nursing, all of which have received national accreditations.
More information about the 2022 U.S. News & World Report collegiate rankings may be found online at www.usnews.com/best-colleges.
