September 27, 2021

U.S. News & World Report announces SEMO State's 2022 rankings

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Southeast Missouri State University in multiple categories in its 2022 rankings of the nation's best colleges released earlier this month. Southeast was recognized in five "overall university" categories and four "program-specific" areas. The school was compared to other colleges and universities in a 12-state Midwest region...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Southeast Missouri State University in multiple categories in its 2022 rankings of the nation's best colleges released earlier this month.

Southeast was recognized in five "overall university" categories and four "program-specific" areas. The school was compared to other colleges and universities in a 12-state Midwest region.

For the purposes of U.S. News & World Report's rankings, the Midwest includes the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The most notable of Southeast's rankings was a tie for 16th with the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg in the category of "Top Public Schools" among 52 Midwestern regional universities that achieved a ranking in the annual study. Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, ranked No. 1 in that category.

Other Southeast rankings in the 2022 report included:

  • No. 63 out of 71 Midwest schools ranked in the category of "Best Value School." Other higher-ranked Missouri schools in that category were Truman State University, No. 1; Drury University in Springfield, No. 2; Rockhurst University in Kansas City, No. 46; Fontbonne University in St. Louis, No. 55; University of Central Missouri, No. 60; and Webster University in St. Louis, No. 62.
  • No. 75 out of 157 Midwest schools ranked in the category of "Top Performers on Social Mobility." Other higher-ranked Missouri schools in that category included Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, No. 38; Evangel University in Springfield and Fontbonne University, tied at No. 41; Drury University, No. 47; Avila University in Kansas City and Webster University, tied at No. 58; and Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, No. 72.
  • No. 74 out of 157 ranked schools in the overall category of "Midwest Regional Universities," tied with the University of Central Missouri. Other higher-ranked Missouri schools in that category were Truman State University, No. 6; Drury University, No. 12; Webster University, No. 16; Rockhurst University, No. 24; and Fontbonne University, No. 51.
  • No. 31 out of 50 Midwest schools ranked in the category of "Best Colleges for Veterans," tied with the University of Central Missouri. At No. 7, Webster University was the only Missouri school ranked higher than Southeast and the University of Central Missouri.

The four academic programs U.S. News & World Report recognized at Southeast were undergraduate programs in business, engineering, computer science and nursing, all of which have received national accreditations.

More information about the 2022 U.S. News & World Report collegiate rankings may be found online at www.usnews.com/best-colleges.

