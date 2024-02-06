U.S. government agrees to help Maine wild blueberry industry

PORTLAND, Maine -- The federal government again is trying to prop up the wild-blueberry industry in Maine, where sagging prices jeopardize one of the state's longest-standing agricultural industries.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved up to $10 million to purchase surplus Maine blueberries, the members of Maine's congressional delegation said.

Wild blueberries are one of the most important crops in Maine, but the industry is struggling with a steep decline in the prices paid to farmers.

The industry is challenged by oversupply after years of big harvests and competition from Canada, where the dollar is weaker.

"Maine wild-blueberry growers are a resilient group, but global supply and pricing pressures are seriously impacting our business today," said Roy Allen, a fourth-generation grower and processor in Ellsworth.

The USDA's purchase is the second of its kind in as many years. It allotted up to $13 million to buy surplus blueberries last year. The congressional delegation said Thursday the USDA's purchase hopefully will help farmers by stabilizing prices.