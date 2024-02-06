U.S. debt ceiling Q&A with SEMO's David Yaskewich

A term that has been bandied about daily in recent weeks but which many people may not understand is the debt ceiling.

Just what is the debt ceiling and why is it such a focus of concern inside the Beltway of Washington, D.C.?

Definition

Simply put, the debt ceiling is the limit on how much money the federal government may borrow.

First put in place during World War I, the policy gave the U.S. Treasury authorization to borrow money up to a set amount.

In the past century, Congress has voted to "lift" the debt ceiling 78 times under the auspices of presidents of both major political parties.

During the single term administration of former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021, who went on record during a town hall meeting Wednesday, May 10, opposing another lift, the debt ceiling was raised three times.

Trump's successor, President Joe Biden, wants the debt limit raised again with no preconditions.

House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, will agree to a lift only if certain spending cuts are agreed to by the White House.

As of presstime, both sides appear to be at a stalemate.

According to an article at www.npr.org, the debt limit was last raised to $31.4 trillion, where it currently stands.

"Almost every year, the government spends more than it collects in taxes — that's the deficit. To make up the difference, (the government) borrows money, which accumulates over time. That's the debt," the National Public Radio piece explained.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the nation may go into default as soon as Thursday, June 1, unless a deal is reached as U.S. debt has risen nearly 400% over the last 20 years.