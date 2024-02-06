U.S. auto sales down in August as Harvey hurts demand

DETROIT -- Hurricane Harvey took a toll on U.S. auto sales in August, but the storm could boost sales this fall as people replace flooded vehicles.

Not everyone reported bad news Friday. General Motors said its sales rose 7.5 percent compared with the previous August. Toyota's were up 7 percent, and Volkswagen's rose 9 percent. All three automakers reported strong sales of SUVs.

But Hyundai's sales plummeted 25 percent. Nissan's sales dropped 13 percent and Fiat Chrysler's sales were down 11 percent. Ford and Honda saw sales decrease 2 percent.

U.S. auto sales initially were expected to increase slightly in August compared with a year ago, breaking a seven-month streak of sales declines.

U.S. sales are plateauing after reaching a historic high last year, but August had one more business day than last year, and buyers were getting good deals on popular outgoing models such as the Toyota Camry as new models hit dealerships.

Sales likely will pick up soon because people with damaged cars will need to replace them quickly. In the month following Superstorm Sandy in 2012, vehicle sales in the New York area jumped 49 percent, said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist, for Cox Automotive, the parent company of Kelley Blue Book.

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks fell 2 percent in August, according to Autodata Corp. Harvey hurt demand in the Houston area -- the ninth-largest vehicle market in the nation -- cutting U.S. sales of new cars and trucks by an estimated 20,000 vehicles, forecasting firm LMC Automotive said.

Smoke estimated 300,000 to 500,000 vehicles will need to be replaced as a result of Harvey.

That demand will help automakers, who can move their excess inventory to Houston.