U.S. and Missouri jobless rates fall in competitive labor environment

For the seventh month in a row, the U.S. unemployment rate dropped in December, to 3.9%. In April 2020, the first full month after the advent of the pandemic, the rate was more than 14%.

Missouri's December numbers lag behind the national figures but in November, the Show Me State's jobless rate was 3.5%, down from October's 3.7% and September's 3.8%, according to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The most recent county-by-county metrics in Missouri are from October and Cape Girardeau County's unemployment rate in that month was 2.5%, Perry County was 2.1% and Scott County came in at 2.6%.

The declining jobless numbers come as wages are increasing.