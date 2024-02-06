Uptown Jackson merchants hosting event Thursday night

Merchants in uptown Jackson will hot a "Picnic Around the Square" from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday.
The event, which will take place along High Street between Main and Adams streets, will feature live music, food trucks and extended store hours by many of the participating merchants.
"This event's goal is to bring people to the uptown area to shop, to eat, and to mingle," said Janna Clifton, executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
High Street between Main and Adams streets will be closed from about 3 p.m. Thursday until approximately 9 o'clock that evening to accommodate the event.
