UPS strike appears likely

United Parcel Service workers who are members of the Teamsters Union voted 97% on Friday, June 16, to authorize a strike as soon as Tuesday, Aug. 1.

"The results do not mean a strike is imminent and do not impact our current business operations in any way," UPS said in a statement. "We continue to make progress on key issues and remain confident that we will reach an agreement that provides wins for our employees, the Teamsters, our company and our customers."