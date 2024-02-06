UPS strike appears likely

United Parcel Service workers who are members of the Teamsters Union voted 97% on Friday, June 16, to authorize a strike as soon as Tuesday, Aug. 1.
"The results do not mean a strike is imminent and do not impact our current business operations in any way," UPS said in a statement. "We continue to make progress on key issues and remain confident that we will reach an agreement that provides wins for our employees, the Teamsters, our company and our customers."
Both sides had reached a handshake agreement before the strike authorization in which UPS officials committed to phasing in air conditioning across its fleet of iconic brown delivery vehicles.
Georgia-based UPS is reportedly the largest package delivery company in the world, handling more than 14 million packages a day in more than 200 countries.
