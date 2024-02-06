Update on Missouri gas tax benefits and other information

Missouri Department of Transportation recently released information on the benefits of the current state motor fuels tax and other financial information related to roads and bridges.
The breakdown is 3.3 cents for cities; 2.75 cents for counties; 15.95 cents for MoDOT.
As of July 1, the state's motor fuels tax is 22 cents per gallon.
Tammi Hilton of St. Louis, with the help of state Department of Revenue staff, has created a fee-based app called NoMoGasTax, usable on some devices, to help state residents more easily track receipts necessary to obtain a gas tax reimbursement.
