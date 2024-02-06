All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 22, 2022
Update on Missouri gas tax benefits and other information
Missouri Department of Transportation recently released information on the benefits of the current state motor fuels tax and other financial information related to roads and bridges. n Each additional cent of state fuel tax collected by Missouri Department of Revenue results in approximately $27.8 million for MoDOT and $11.8 million for cities and counties...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Missouri Department of Transportation recently released information on the benefits of the current state motor fuels tax and other financial information related to roads and bridges.

  • Each additional cent of state fuel tax collected by Missouri Department of Revenue results in approximately $27.8 million for MoDOT and $11.8 million for cities and counties.

The breakdown is 3.3 cents for cities; 2.75 cents for counties; 15.95 cents for MoDOT.

As of July 1, the state's motor fuels tax is 22 cents per gallon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Cost to resurface one lane of a major Missouri highway is $230,000 per mile; cost to resurface one lane of a minor state highway is $37,000 per mile; cost to resurface one lane of an interstate highway within Missouri boundaries is $260,000 per mile.
  • Annual snow removal costs on state roads and bridges: $50 million.
  • Litter pickup cost (five-year average): $6.2 million.
  • Mowing cost (five-year average): $21.6 million.
  • Missouri ranks No. 48 in the nation in revenue per mile for roads.
  • Missouri has 10,387 bridges and culverts.
  • Number of major bridges, with spans of at least 1,000 feet: 204.

n

An app called NoMoGasTax is now available for a fee to help Missourians who buy gasoline in the state get their legislatively-promised motor fuels tax reimbursement. At present, the app may be used on an iPhone or iPad with a stated cost of $4.99.
An app called NoMoGasTax is now available for a fee to help Missourians who buy gasoline in the state get their legislatively-promised motor fuels tax reimbursement. At present, the app may be used on an iPhone or iPad with a stated cost of $4.99.Submitted

Tammi Hilton of St. Louis, with the help of state Department of Revenue staff, has created a fee-based app called NoMoGasTax, usable on some devices, to help state residents more easily track receipts necessary to obtain a gas tax reimbursement.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbus...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy