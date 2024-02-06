Update on Missouri gas tax benefits and other information

Missouri Department of Transportation recently released information on the benefits of the current state motor fuels tax and other financial information related to roads and bridges.

Each additional cent of state fuel tax collected by Missouri Department of Revenue results in approximately $27.8 million for MoDOT and $11.8 million for cities and counties.

The breakdown is 3.3 cents for cities; 2.75 cents for counties; 15.95 cents for MoDOT.

As of July 1, the state's motor fuels tax is 22 cents per gallon.