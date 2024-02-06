All sections
BusinessSeptember 13, 2021

University's fall career expo set for next week

Jay Wolz

Southeast Missouri State University students and potential employers will have an opportunity to connect next week during the university's fall career expo. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Show Me Center.

More information about the event, including registration fees for employers, is available online at https://semo.wufoo.com/forms/fall-2021-career-expo-at-semo.

In addition to the career expo, the career services office at the university can help employers "get the word out" about job openings at their businesses through the university's social media platforms as well as opportunities to come onto campus and interact directly with students.

For more information, email careerservices@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2583.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

