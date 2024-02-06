University's fall career expo set for next week

In addition to the career expo, the career services office at the university can help employers "get the word out" about job openings at their businesses through the university's social media platforms as well as opportunities to come onto campus and interact directly with students.

For more information, email careerservices@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2583.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.