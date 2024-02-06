University's fall career expo set for next week

Southeast Missouri State University students and potential employers will have an opportunity to connect next week during the university's fall career expo. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Show Me Center.
More information about the event, including registration fees for employers, is available online at https://semo.wufoo.com/forms/fall-2021-career-expo-at-semo.
In addition to the career expo, the career services office at the university can help employers "get the word out" about job openings at their businesses through the university's social media platforms as well as opportunities to come onto campus and interact directly with students.
For more information, email careerservices@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2583.
