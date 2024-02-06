University of Missouri Crop Conference adds cotton, peanut panels

The 2025 University of Missouri (UM) Crop Conference is planned for Thursday, Jan. 30, at Miner Convention Center, 2610 E. Malone Ave. in Miner.
For the first time, the conference will feature two concurrent breakout sessions. One room will focus on corn and soybean research, with presentations from Baylee Asbury, Justin Calhoun, Andre Reis and Mandy Bish. The other will emphasize cotton and peanut information with Chase Floyd, Bradley Wilson, Justin Calhoun and Zachary Treadway presenting.
“Some of our cotton producers have rolled into peanut production. We just thought since we have a cotton specialist and we have a researcher working in peanuts, we’d just offer some education in that setting,” UM agronomy specialist Anthony Ohmes said. “… We’re just trying to offer research-based information to as wide of an audience as we can.”
Following the breakout sessions, Gurbir Singh will discuss drone usage and Randy Stephens will provide a marketing update.
Asbury is the director of education and outreach for Missouri Soybeans. Treadway is a cotton and peanut specialist with the University of Arkansas. Stephens works as a field specialist for the UM Extension in Scott County. The other speakers are faculty at the UM’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
The conference will last from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with registration starting at 8 a.m.
