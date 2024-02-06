The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University recently became the first retailer in Cape Girardeau to be certified by Proven Winners, a brand of retail garden center products.

The certification makes the university's greenhouse at 1039 Bertling St. one of just two retailers in Southeast Missouri to obtain the Proven Winners designation. The other is Sheltons' Farm & Greenhouses in Bernie.

The Hutson Greenhouse provides experiential learning and student entrepreneurship training through commercial plant production and retail sales.