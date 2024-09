Business October 25, 2021

United Way to hold 'community conversation' in Scott City

The United Way of Southeast Missouri will hold a "community conversation," to help guide the not-for-profit's next funding cycle, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Scott City Hall, 215 Chester Ave. Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more....