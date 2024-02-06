All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 8, 2021

United Way SEMO to hold 'conversations' in Cape, Marble Hill, Perryville

The United Way of Southeast Missouri will continue its series of "community conversations" to help guide the not-for-profit's next funding cycle. The local United Way reports new partners for the funding cycle will be identified prior to July 1 when the organization begins its 2022 fiscal year...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton offers remarks during a volunteer recognition April 9, 2019, at Jackson Civic Center.
United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton offers remarks during a volunteer recognition April 9, 2019, at Jackson Civic Center.Southeast Missourian file

The United Way of Southeast Missouri will continue its series of "community conversations" to help guide the not-for-profit's next funding cycle.

The local United Way reports new partners for the funding cycle will be identified prior to July 1 when the organization begins its 2022 fiscal year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Cape Girardeau: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at One City, 610 Independence St.
  • Marble Hill: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bollinger County Library, 207 Mayfield Drive.
  • Perryville: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 31 S. Church St.

United Way of Southeast Missouri serves a four-county region: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 10
US inflation likely cooled again last month in latest sign o...
BusinessOct. 10
Stock market today: Asian shares rise after Wall Street rall...
BusinessOct. 9
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/9/2024
BusinessOct. 9
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records after Shan...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy