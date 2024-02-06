United Way-SEMO deadline approaches for grant applications

United Way of Southeast Missouri is reminding organizations the deadline is Friday for grant applications from not-for-profits that seek funding for UWSEMO's funding cycle running from July 1 through June 30, 2025.
UWSEMO executive director Elizabeth Shelton said the organization's funding priorities are education, income stability and health.
Unlike many United Way chapters that make annual or biannual awards, UWSEMO three-year cycle is designed, according to its website, "to give its funded partners more budgeting stability and a better opportunity to measure and demonstrate impact."
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.