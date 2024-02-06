United Way of Southeast Missouri shifts campaign kickoff emphasis

There are many worthy charitable organizations in Southeast Missouri. Each of them plays an integral role in making our region one of the best places in the nation to live, work and raise a family.

I've been involved with one of those organizations, the United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO), for most of my adult life, dating back to the early 1980s. Over the years, I have served on almost every United Way committee and in numerous volunteer roles of the local organization, which recently marked its 50th anniversary.

I'm currently a member of the United Way's Board of Directors and Community Impact Committee, both of which have given me insights about the United Way's role in responding to the region's needs in the areas of health, education and income.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri helps support a wide range of human infrastructure programs in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and northern Scott counties. These programs benefit tens of thousands of people annually, from children to senior citizens and everyone in between.

This is the time of year when the United Way typically begins its annual giving campaign with a kickoff lunch for volunteers, donors, corporate sponsors and so forth. But this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting the region, the United Way has decided to redirect its resources that otherwise would have been used for a campaign kickoff.

"We want people to understand we are investing the human and financial resources we would normally spend on a kickoff luncheon to better inform and engage our community," Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO's executive director, told me last week.

"Last year was incredibly difficult for everyone, especially nonprofits, and especially social service agencies," she added. "Many of our 30 funded partners, as well as the United Way itself, had to cancel or postpone fundraising activities because of the virus."

As a result, Elizabeth said UWSEMO is trying to accommodate growing needs with diminished funds.

In the coming weeks, the United Way will send its annual impact report to all of its donors to let people know how their dollars — and 98% of their donations go directly to fund various programs — are used.

With nearly two-thirds of the United Way's donations coming through workplace campaigns, UWSEMO is directing much of its initial campaign awareness efforts to reaching employers and engaging them with the United Way.

One of the ways UWSEMO hopes to engage them is through its Get on the Bus partner tour through which bus riders visit United Way partner agencies to see how charitable dollars are put to work.

"Our tour later this month is specifically for business owners and managers to ensure they are aware of the many resources and programs United Way invests in that support their workforce at every level," Elizabeth said. "We will literally 'get on the bus' and visit or hear from mentoring and education programs for children and students, programs for employees and the unemployed, as well as services to support retirees."

Several United Way fundraisers are planned during the annual campaign, including UWSEMO's 34th annual golf tournament Oct. 15 at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. Team and individual player registrations are underway now and several sponsorship opportunities are still available. To be a tournament player or sponsor, call the UWSEMO office at (573) 334-9634.