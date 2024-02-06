United Way of Southeast Missouri new board members, officers named

United Way of Southeast Missouri announced three new members of its Board of Directors on Feb. 11: WyKeshia Atkins, Brad LaBruyere and Brooke Roth.
Officers are Brandy McIntire, president; Jay Wolz, vice president; Jane Myers, treasurer.
Continuing on the UW-SEMO board are Phil Roop, Jack Geissinger, Darren Burgfeld and William "Bill" Kuecker.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.