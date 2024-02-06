United Way of SEMO Impact Report

Serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and northern Scott counties, United Way of Southeast Missouri said it is supporting 34 programs by 30 partners in the organization's 2022-2025 funding cycle.
Other details in the organization's 2021-2022 "Impact Report" include the following data points:
United Way of Southeast Missouri distributed funds in four areas: 39% income; 33% education; 26% health; and 2% emergency student funds at area public schools.
