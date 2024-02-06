All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 9, 2023

United Way of SEMO Impact Report

Serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and northern Scott counties, United Way of Southeast Missouri said it is supporting 34 programs by 30 partners in the organization's 2022-2025 funding cycle. Other details in the organization's 2021-2022 "Impact Report" include the following data points:...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton speaks to a crowd Sept. 1 at the not-for-profit's campaign kickoff luncheon at the VFW Hall in Cape Girardeau. United Way of Southeast Missouri has released its "Impact Report", detailing the organization's efforts in 2021 and 2022.
United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton speaks to a crowd Sept. 1 at the not-for-profit's campaign kickoff luncheon at the VFW Hall in Cape Girardeau. United Way of Southeast Missouri has released its "Impact Report", detailing the organization's efforts in 2021 and 2022.Southeast Missourian file

Serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and northern Scott counties, United Way of Southeast Missouri said it is supporting 34 programs by 30 partners in the organization's 2022-2025 funding cycle.

Other details in the organization's 2021-2022 "Impact Report" include the following data points:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • 35,605 people were helped — 77% living below the poverty line and 27% of those aided being children.
  • 14,435 meals served.
  • 13,869 people received urgent assistance.
  • 7,268 were sheltered.
  • 7,063 youth were tutored and mentored.
  • 5,489 elderly were assisted.
  • 2,990 students were educated about healthy relationships and personal safety.

United Way of Southeast Missouri distributed funds in four areas: 39% income; 33% education; 26% health; and 2% emergency student funds at area public schools.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in mixed trading as W...
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy