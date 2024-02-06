United Way of SEMO announces return of Over the Edge

Over the Edge, after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns, returns May 20 to the 12-story Towers South dormitory on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) sponsors the event as a fundraiser. In 2019, the last time Over the Edge was held, the not-for-profit raised $43,000.

The event features local volunteer rappellers who agree to descend 147 feet down the side of the dorm to raise funds for 30 programs in UWSEMO's four-county service area.