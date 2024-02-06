All sections
BusinessFebruary 14, 2022

United Way of SEMO announces return of Over the Edge

Over the Edge, after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns, returns May 20 to the 12-story Towers South dormitory on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) sponsors the event as a fundraiser. In 2019, the last time Over the Edge was held, the not-for-profit raised $43,000...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, left, shares a moment with SEMO's associate director for Student Life, Bruce Skinner, after both men finished rappelling down the Towers South dormitory during the Over the Edge fundraising event May 17, 2019. Over the Edge was canceled because of pandemic concerns in 2020 and 2021, but returns this year May 20.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, left, shares a moment with SEMO's associate director for Student Life, Bruce Skinner, after both men finished rappelling down the Towers South dormitory during the Over the Edge fundraising event May 17, 2019. Over the Edge was canceled because of pandemic concerns in 2020 and 2021, but returns this year May 20.Southeast Missourian file

Over the Edge, after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns, returns May 20 to the 12-story Towers South dormitory on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) sponsors the event as a fundraiser. In 2019, the last time Over the Edge was held, the not-for-profit raised $43,000.

The event features local volunteer rappellers who agree to descend 147 feet down the side of the dorm to raise funds for 30 programs in UWSEMO's four-county service area.

Over the Edge provides professional rope handlers and technicians to ensure safety for all participants.

More information on the 2022 event may be found by visiting https://www.unitedwayofsemo.org/events/over-the-edge.

More information on the 2022 event may be found by visiting https://www.unitedwayofsemo.org/events/over-the-edge.

Story Tags
Business
