Unemployment rate continues to fall

The nation's economic news continued to improve last week as it was reported another 1.4 million Americans rejoined the labor force in August and the U.S. unemployment rate fell below 10% for the first time since March.

The August job gains followed the addition of 4.8 million jobs in June and 1.7 million in July.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Friday the unemployment rate fell nearly two percentage points last month, from 10.2% in July to 8.4% in August.

However, we're still far from making up for all the jobs that disappeared during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Americans in the workforce today is about 11.5 million below where we were in February and 4.7 million fewer than four years ago.

"There's definitely work to be done," Eugene Scalia, U.S. labor secretary said Friday, acknowledging there are still millions of workers who remain jobless because of the pandemic.

In a related item, a survey of American workers released last week found nearly one out of every three people who have jobs are worried about job security.

The survey, conducted in mid-August by WalletHub and based on interviews with a random sampling of more than 400 survey respondents, also found that:

74% of Americans think Congress should provide extra unemployment benefits until the pandemic ends.

50% believe they've worked harder since the pandemic began.

39% think management has "taken advantage" of labor during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 49% of the survey respondents said they believe management has treated them fairly and the remaining 12% said they think they've been treated generously during the pandemic.

I'm not an accountant.

Truth be told, I found accounting to be one of the more challenging courses in my MBA classes at Washington University. Fortunately, there was an accountant in my study group who helped me survive the class.

When it comes to matters of finance and accounting, I trust those in the accounting field who know much more than I do, people such as certified public accountant Carly Bowles, a partner at SEMO CPA Co. in Cape Girardeau.

In a Facebook past last week, Carly commented on an executive order President Donald Trump signed recently calling for a "payroll tax holiday," an optional program that would add about 6% to employee paychecks that normally would go toward Social Security.

In her Facebook post, which Carly gave me permission to reprint here, she said the plan, in the long run, is bad for both employers and employees.

"I was hoping not to need to put this on Facebook, but since a lot of people are talking about it, I want to address it," she said in her post.

"There is a payroll tax deferral put into effect by executive order. This post is by no means political. It is my opinion as a CPA and a business owner," she continued.

"As of today, 9/2/20, it is my recommendation that you do not participate in the deferral," she wrote. "If any employee does, it only applies to the employee portion of Social Security withheld (6.2%). It does not affect the employer portion of Social Security, nor does it affect Medicare."