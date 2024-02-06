Unemployment rate continues to fall

The nation's economic news continued to improve last week as it was reported another 1.4 million Americans rejoined the labor force in August and the U.S. unemployment rate fell below 10% for the first time since March.
The August job gains followed the addition of 4.8 million jobs in June and 1.7 million in July.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Friday the unemployment rate fell nearly two percentage points last month, from 10.2% in July to 8.4% in August.
However, we're still far from making up for all the jobs that disappeared during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Americans in the workforce today is about 11.5 million below where we were in February and 4.7 million fewer than four years ago.
"There's definitely work to be done," Eugene Scalia, U.S. labor secretary said Friday, acknowledging there are still millions of workers who remain jobless because of the pandemic.
In a related item, a survey of American workers released last week found nearly one out of every three people who have jobs are worried about job security.
The survey, conducted in mid-August by WalletHub and based on interviews with a random sampling of more than 400 survey respondents, also found that:
Meanwhile, 49% of the survey respondents said they believe management has treated them fairly and the remaining 12% said they think they've been treated generously during the pandemic.
n
I'm not an accountant.
Truth be told, I found accounting to be one of the more challenging courses in my MBA classes at Washington University. Fortunately, there was an accountant in my study group who helped me survive the class.
When it comes to matters of finance and accounting, I trust those in the accounting field who know much more than I do, people such as certified public accountant Carly Bowles, a partner at SEMO CPA Co. in Cape Girardeau.
In a Facebook past last week, Carly commented on an executive order President Donald Trump signed recently calling for a "payroll tax holiday," an optional program that would add about 6% to employee paychecks that normally would go toward Social Security.
In her Facebook post, which Carly gave me permission to reprint here, she said the plan, in the long run, is bad for both employers and employees.
"I was hoping not to need to put this on Facebook, but since a lot of people are talking about it, I want to address it," she said in her post.
"There is a payroll tax deferral put into effect by executive order. This post is by no means political. It is my opinion as a CPA and a business owner," she continued.
"As of today, 9/2/20, it is my recommendation that you do not participate in the deferral," she wrote. "If any employee does, it only applies to the employee portion of Social Security withheld (6.2%). It does not affect the employer portion of Social Security, nor does it affect Medicare."
She explained that if employees do not have Social Security withholdings taken out of their paychecks, it must be repaid between January and April of 2021.
"If you are an employer and you do not withhold Social Security this year and your employee quits their job, you, as the employer, are responsible for paying the tax," she said.
Carly summed up her post saying, "Don't do it. It isn't worth it. It isn't mandatory."
n
Fundraising is a challenge under the best of circumstances, and this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been especially challenging for organizations such as United Way of Southeast Missouri.
The coronavirus has forced the cancellation or postponement of UW activities such as the annual "Over The Edge" fundraiser, while other events and campaigns have transitioned to "virtual" formats.
But because it's an outdoor activity with built-in "social distancing," the United Way is moving forward with its 33rd annual golf tournament.
The event is set for Oct. 2 at the Cape Girardeau County Club and there's still time for individuals and corporate teams to register in the four-person scramble tournament.
Registration is $130 per player, which includes greens fees, cart and lunch. Skins and mulligans will be available and team prizes will be awarded along with various individual recognitions.
For more details, including sponsorship information, contact Raechel Reinitz at (314) 605-6604 or Raechel.Reinitz@unitedwayofsemo.org.
n
While you may have read the news already on the Missourian's website or in our weekend edition, I'd like to note a transition in our advertising department where, after 26 years with the organization, advertising director Donna Denson is leaving to pursue an opportunity in another state. Her last day at the Missourian will be Sept. 16.
Succeeding Donna will be Gera LeGrand, currently the organization's advertising manager.
Gera has been with the Missourian 16 years and spent 17 years in local radio advertising, giving her extensive experience in broadcast, print and digital advertising campaigns as well as event marketing.
Congratulations to both Gera and Donna on their new positions.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.