Unemployment — Missouri vs. rest of U.S.

Jobless rates for April released Wednesday, May 17, show Missouri at 16th lowest in the nation compared to the other 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The data from U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and compiled by WalletHub show the Show Me State's unemployment rate last month at 2.5%, tied with Maryland.

The top five states in terms of lowest unemployment, in descending order, are South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire and Alabama.

The lowest five states, in ascending order to the worst jobless rate, are Delaware, Washington, California, District of Columbia and Nevada.