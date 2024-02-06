All sections
BusinessJune 6, 2022

Unemployment drops notably in local Southeast Missouri counties

According to the state Department of Labor and Industry, unemployment dropped a full percentage point from March to April in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. n Cape Girardeau County's rate dropped from 3% to 2%. n Perry County went from 2.9% to 1.9%...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. unemployment held steady at 3.6% in May, while in Southeast Missouri counties, the latest job figures show unemployment dropping sharply.
U.S. unemployment held steady at 3.6% in May, while in Southeast Missouri counties, the latest job figures show unemployment dropping sharply.Associated Press file

According to the state Department of Labor and Industry, unemployment dropped a full percentage point from March to April in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

  • Cape Girardeau County's rate dropped from 3% to 2%.
  • Perry County went from 2.9% to 1.9%.
  • Scott County's rate dropped from 3.2% to 2.2%.

The April figures are the latest available for Missouri counties.

Missouri's jobless rate is 3.4% while the national unemployment rate for May held steady at 3.6%.

President Joe Biden said Friday the U.S. is entering a phase of "stable, steady growth" amid the nation's continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's optimism is contrasted by comments last week from Tesla founder Elon Musk, who said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy while declaring his intention to cut 10% of Tesla's workforce.

Business
