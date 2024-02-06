Unemployment drops notably in local Southeast Missouri counties

Missouri's jobless rate is 3.4% while the national unemployment rate for May held steady at 3.6%.

President Joe Biden said Friday the U.S. is entering a phase of "stable, steady growth" amid the nation's continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's optimism is contrasted by comments last week from Tesla founder Elon Musk, who said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy while declaring his intention to cut 10% of Tesla's workforce.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.