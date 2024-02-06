Unemployment drops notably in local Southeast Missouri counties

According to the state Department of Labor and Industry, unemployment dropped a full percentage point from March to April in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.
The April figures are the latest available for Missouri counties.
Missouri's jobless rate is 3.4% while the national unemployment rate for May held steady at 3.6%.
President Joe Biden said Friday the U.S. is entering a phase of "stable, steady growth" amid the nation's continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden's optimism is contrasted by comments last week from Tesla founder Elon Musk, who said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy while declaring his intention to cut 10% of Tesla's workforce.
