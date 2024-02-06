Unemployment continues to trend down in state, locally

Unemployment in Missouri dropped one-tenth of 1% in January to 2.7%, according to the latest available data from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
With the advent of the new year, the state-mandated minimum wage rose to $12 per hour.
The unemployment numbers in each county are the lowest since September.
One year ago, joblessness was recorded as higher in all three counties: Cape Girardeau, 2.2%; Perry, 2%; Scott, 2.4% (December 2021).
