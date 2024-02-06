More than 600,000 Missourians received in excess of $4.9 billion in COVID-19 unemployment benefits through April of this year, according to a report released last week by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.

The benefits were made available through several federal government programs, according to Galloway's report.

Several federal laws and executive actions in 2020 and 2021 provided for additional unemployment assistance, including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, Consolidated Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan.

Most assistance programs were scheduled to expire in September, but Gov. Mike Parson announced in May that Missouri would end participation in all pandemic-related unemployment benefits as of June 12.