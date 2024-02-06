All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 12, 2021

Understanding the 'quitting trend'

According to www.businessinsider.com, citing data culled from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, America's gainfully employed are leaving work "en masse" even as job openings reached a record high. In July, the most recent month investigated, 3.98 million quit their jobs, an increase from 3.87 million who did the same in June...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

According to www.businessinsider.com, citing data culled from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, America's gainfully employed are leaving work "en masse" even as job openings reached a record high.

In July, the most recent month investigated, 3.98 million quit their jobs, an increase from 3.87 million who did the same in June.

April's total of 3.99 million departures was the highest level since the bureau began tracking the data in 2000.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It's a quitting trend unlike anything seen in the past two decades," the website said. "And it could signal 2021 will be filled with employers scrambling to hire people who are rethinking what they want out of work and acting on it."

Brooks Holtom, a professor of management and senior associate dean at Georgetown University, told www.fortune.com "turnover shock" is occurring -- a life event precipitating self-reflection about job satisfaction.

"Most people don't evaluate their job satisfaction every one of 365 days in a year. Those shocks usually happen idiosyncratically for people but with the pandemic, it's happened en masse," he said.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. ...
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decisi...
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims ag...
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy