Understanding the 'quitting trend'

According to www.businessinsider.com, citing data culled from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, America's gainfully employed are leaving work "en masse" even as job openings reached a record high.

In July, the most recent month investigated, 3.98 million quit their jobs, an increase from 3.87 million who did the same in June.

April's total of 3.99 million departures was the highest level since the bureau began tracking the data in 2000.