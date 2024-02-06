UK company acquires Jackson's Vintage Software for $40 million

"We look forward to welcoming Micky and his estatesales.net team into ATG," said John-Paul Savant, ATG's CEO in a message on Auction Technology's website, www.auctiontechnologygroup.com. "As a leading U.S. estate sale listing site, estatesales.net is a natural fit for ATG as we unlock further areas of value within the secondary goods market and facilitate another part of the circular economy."

Auction Technology Group, founded in 1971, released the following information about its new acquisition: "Approximately 58% of revenue is derived from estatesales.net's more than 4,000 monthly listing subscribers with the remaining 42% from other fees, which predominantly include traditional pay per listing fees. The website attracts over three million monthly site visitors, as well as over one million email subscribers, who are primarily buyers looking to discover unique items for sale at local estate sale events. Three quarters of all listings relate to in-person sales, with the remaining predominantly sold through third-party online auction sites."

