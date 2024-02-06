All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 13, 2023

UK company acquires Jackson's Vintage Software for $40 million

Auction Technology Group, based in London has purchased Vintage Software LLC at 100 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, for $40 million, Auction Technology announced in a Feb. 7 statement. Micky McQuade is CEO of Vintage Software, which trades as www.estatesales.net...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Vintage Software LLC in Jackson has been purchased by London-based Auction Technology Group.
Vintage Software LLC in Jackson has been purchased by London-based Auction Technology Group.

Auction Technology Group, based in London has purchased Vintage Software LLC at 100 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, for $40 million, Auction Technology announced in a Feb. 7 statement.

Micky McQuade is CEO of Vintage Software, which trades as www.estatesales.net.

McQuade co-founded the website with his father, Dan McQuade, in 2002.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We look forward to welcoming Micky and his estatesales.net team into ATG," said John-Paul Savant, ATG's CEO in a message on Auction Technology's website, www.auctiontechnologygroup.com. "As a leading U.S. estate sale listing site, estatesales.net is a natural fit for ATG as we unlock further areas of value within the secondary goods market and facilitate another part of the circular economy."

Auction Technology Group, founded in 1971, released the following information about its new acquisition: "Approximately 58% of revenue is derived from estatesales.net's more than 4,000 monthly listing subscribers with the remaining 42% from other fees, which predominantly include traditional pay per listing fees. The website attracts over three million monthly site visitors, as well as over one million email subscribers, who are primarily buyers looking to discover unique items for sale at local estate sale events. Three quarters of all listings relate to in-person sales, with the remaining predominantly sold through third-party online auction sites."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 22
Professional development: business leaders on the impact of ...
BusinessDec. 22
An upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a...
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy