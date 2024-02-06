Uber ride-hailing service arrives in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Uber has arrived in Sikeston.

Sikeston's Jordan Holifield signed up with the ride-hailing service a few weeks before the Sikeston Jaycees Rodeo to take advantage of the potential offered by all those visitors.

"For $10, I transported some passengers from the Drury Inn to Jeremiah's," Holifield said. "Paying $10 is inexpensive compared to the cost of driving under the influence."

Holifield said he was pleased rodeo visitors were responsible and called for a ride.

Uber is not in Cape Girardeau, company representative said via Facebook. Cape Girardeau, however, has a homegrown ride-hailing service, carGO.

Holifield saw a commercial for Uber on TV and was surprised to find only one cab service in Sikeston. So he applied to become a driver.

"It's surprisingly easy to join Uber, and they are careful about background checks to make sure that they offer a safe service." Holifield said.

Uber did a thorough state and federal background check that took a few weeks, he said.

To be considered as an Uber driver, individuals must have a vehicle less than 10 years old with four doors that is in good condition and insured, according to Holifield.