Uber ride-hailing service arrives in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Uber has arrived in Sikeston.
Sikeston's Jordan Holifield signed up with the ride-hailing service a few weeks before the Sikeston Jaycees Rodeo to take advantage of the potential offered by all those visitors.
"For $10, I transported some passengers from the Drury Inn to Jeremiah's," Holifield said. "Paying $10 is inexpensive compared to the cost of driving under the influence."
Holifield said he was pleased rodeo visitors were responsible and called for a ride.
Uber is not in Cape Girardeau, company representative said via Facebook. Cape Girardeau, however, has a homegrown ride-hailing service, carGO.
Holifield saw a commercial for Uber on TV and was surprised to find only one cab service in Sikeston. So he applied to become a driver.
"It's surprisingly easy to join Uber, and they are careful about background checks to make sure that they offer a safe service." Holifield said.
Uber did a thorough state and federal background check that took a few weeks, he said.
To be considered as an Uber driver, individuals must have a vehicle less than 10 years old with four doors that is in good condition and insured, according to Holifield.
When a passenger enters the car, Uber provides a special insurance to protect passengers if an accident occurs.
Sikeston now has four Uber drivers, and Holifield expects the number to grow.
"This is a side gig for most of the drivers," Holifield said. "My regular job is as a tech for Charter."
Uber has a unique feature passengers and drivers use -- a two-way rating system allowing passengers and drivers to rate each other on the overall trip experience. Ratings are given on a range of 1 to 5 stars, and they may leave comments as well.
Holifield said he has enjoyed meeting new people, and it's a great way to earn extra money.
Holifield and the other Sikeston Uber drivers have a Facebook page for anyone desiring a ride or information on becoming a driver.
Uber is much like a taxi service. A person who needs a ride calls for a car with a smartphone running the Uber app. An Uber driver then is called to the passenger's location and takes the person to his destination.
Originally called Ubercab, the mobile app for Uber was launched in San Francisco in 2011.
Uber has enjoyed explosive success, with its services available in cities around the globe.
