Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction

SAN FRANCISCO -- Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.

Besides the built-in tipping option announced last week, Uber is giving drivers a chance to make more money in other ways, too.

Riders will be charged by the minute if they keep an Uber car waiting for more than two minutes. Uber also is reducing the time riders have to cancel a ride to avoid being slapped with a $5 fee from five minutes to two minutes after summoning a driver.

Uber won't take any of the tip money. The San Francisco company will continue to collect part of ride-cancellation fees, as well as the new waiting-time charges.

The tipping option, long available in the app of rival Lyft, will be available in Seattle, Houston and Minneapolis. Uber plans to make it a staple in all U.S. cities by the end of July. The other features will roll out in August.

The attempt to smooth over its sometimes-testy relationship with drivers is part of a broader effort to reverse damage done to Uber's reputation by revelations of sexual harassment in its offices, allegations of trade-secrets theft and an investigation into efforts to mislead government regulators.

"These drivers are our most important partners, but we haven't done a very good job honoring that partnership," said Rachel Holt, regional general manager in the U.S. and Canada. She is part of the leadership team running Uber after CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down last week.

The expanded earnings opportunities are the first step in what Uber is billing as "180 days of change" for its U.S. drivers. Holt wouldn't reveal the rest of the campaign.

While building the world's biggest ride-hailing service over the past eight years, Uber developed a reputation for cutthroat tactics that occasionally have outraged government regulators, drivers, riders and even its employees.

The company's hard-charging style also has caused legal headaches.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Uber's past usage of phony software designed to thwart regulators.

Uber also is fighting allegations it's relying on a key piece of technology stolen from Google spinoff Waymo to build self-driving cars.