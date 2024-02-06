UAW caucus nominates Missouri official to be next president

DETROIT -- An influential caucus of United Auto Workers leaders on Thursday nominated a regional director from Missouri to become the union's next president.

Gary Jones, who leads a regional office near St. Louis, will lead a slate of candidates to be voted on at the union's convention in June. In most cases, candidates are elected after being nominated by the caucus of local union leaders.

Jones likely will replace Dennis Williams and take over a 400,000-member union that is dealing with a bribery scandal and stalled efforts to organize workers at foreign-owned auto plants in the South.

Before becoming regional director Jones, a certified public accountant, served as the union's chief accountant and as a top aide to three secretary-treasurers at the Detroit headquarters.