BusinessAugust 16, 2021

U-Haul buys former Fisher Auto Parts warehouse; plans storage units

The former Fisher Auto Parts warehouse at 2350 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau was sold earlier this month to U-Haul, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, which handled the property transaction. A sales price for the 41,630-square-foot warehouse was not disclosed, but an online listing for the property indicated an asking price of $895,000...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The former Fisher Auto Parts warehouse at 2350 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau was sold earlier this month to U-Haul, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, which handled the property transaction.

A sales price for the 41,630-square-foot warehouse was not disclosed, but an online listing for the property indicated an asking price of $895,000.

U-Haul, Kelsey said, plans to convert the warehouse into climate-controlled storage units. A few years ago, U-Haul also acquired the former Magna-Tel facility, a 27,000-square-foot building at 775 S. Kingshighway, and converted it into rental storage units.

Fisher Auto Parts relocated to a 10,000-square-foot building at 2603 Gerhardt Drive in 2020.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

